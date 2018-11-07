Trade winds to start their slowdown as a front gets closer

The front itself is forecast to bring widespread showers as it moves through the state. The timeline has shifted a bit, with the front arriving a little earlier than in previous forecasts, and this will still be subject to change over the next few days. Once the front passes, drier and cooler winds will blow from the north at a rather breezy 15-25 miles per hour before shifting a little more northeast by Monday. More normal trade wind weather is expected by the middle of next week.