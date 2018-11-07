Trade winds to start their slowdown as a front gets closer

Trade winds will be slowing down as a high pressure area far to the northeast weakens and moves father away from the islands. Winds will also shift as a cold front moves toward the islands, reaching Kauai Friday morning, the central islands Friday night and the Big Island on Saturday before clearing the state on Sunday. Winds will be light and variable by Thursday, allowing for afternoon clouds and some pop-up showers.
The front itself is forecast to bring widespread showers as it moves through the state. The timeline has shifted a bit, with the front arriving a little earlier than in previous forecasts, and this will still be subject to change over the next few days. Once the front passes, drier and cooler winds will blow from the north at a rather breezy 15-25 miles per hour before shifting a little more northeast by Monday. More normal trade wind weather is expected by the middle of next week.
In surf, a new northwest swell should hold through Friday with some head-high to just-overhead sets for north and west shores. No other major swells are expected, with just a small south swell possible during the weekend. No marine warnings are currently posted, but strong north winds after the frontal passage may result in a small craft advisory during the weekend.
