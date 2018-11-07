Report: Oahu housing sales softening

HONOLULU (AP) - Recent figures show Oahu’s residential real estate sales softened last month amid increased inventory and rising interest rates.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser says a report released Tuesday by the Honolulu Board of Realtors shows the median price for a single-family home rose more than 6 percent from October 2017 with half of the homes selling for above $800,000 and half for below. However, single-family home sales during the same period dropped 13 percent to 309 transactions.
The median price for a condominium fell to $390,000, nearly 2 percent drop from October 2017. During the same period, condominium sales declined more than 9 percent to 443 transactions.
Honolulu Board of Realtors President Darryl Macha says Oahu's housing market continues to be a stable environment for both buyers and sellers.
