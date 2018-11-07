Kuhio Hwy. reopens to drivers after repairs conclude to a damaged sewer line

WAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai officials announced Tuesday afternoon that Kuhio Highway is now reopen to drivers, after a sewer line broke this past week.
The northbound lane of Kuhio Highway and the north entrance to Leho Drive have been reopened to motorists.
Crews finished repaving Leho Drive around 2 p.m.
This portion of Kuhio Highway closed this past Thursday after a sewer line broke and spilled nearly 1,000 gallons of sewage onto the highway and the nearby Wailua River.
