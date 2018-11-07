Kuhio Hwy. reopens to drivers after repairs conclude to a damaged sewer line

Crews finished repaving Leho Drive around 2 p.m.

Kuhio Hwy. reopens to drivers after repairs conclude to a damaged sewer line
Crews completed the repaving of Kuhio Highway Tuesday. (Image: Dillon Ancheta)
By HNN Staff | November 6, 2018 at 3:19 PM HST - Updated November 6 at 3:19 PM

WAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai officials announced Tuesday afternoon that Kuhio Highway is now reopen to drivers, after a sewer line broke this past week.

The northbound lane of Kuhio Highway and the north entrance to Leho Drive have been reopened to motorists.

Crews finished repaving Leho Drive around 2 p.m.

This portion of Kuhio Highway closed this past Thursday after a sewer line broke and spilled nearly 1,000 gallons of sewage onto the highway and the nearby Wailua River.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.