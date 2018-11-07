Hawaii loses season-opener to Pepperdine, 65-64

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the Rainbow Wahine basketball team held on to a 64-62 lead going into a Pepperdine timeout.
However, the Waves were able to find their sharpshooter in Paige Fecske who sank a triple from downtown to steal the lead and the win, 65-64 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
While it wasn’t the result Hawaii imagined in its season-opener at home, the ‘Bows can hold their heads high as they led for the majority of the game and shot an impressive 50 percent from the deep compared to Pepperdine’s 40 percent.
From the field, both teams shot 38 percent but the deciding factor of the game came from Hawaii’s inability to take of the basketball, turning the ball over 21 times.
Led by Makenna Woodfolk’s 18 points, the Wahine took a 32-30 lead into halftime before Fecske made her presence known.
Fecske scored a game-high 22 points on an efficient 4-of-9 from three-point territory, including the game-winner with under 15 seconds remaining in the game.
With the lsos, the ‘Bows drop to 0-1 on the season and will look to pick up its first win of the 2018 campaign on the road against San Diego State this Friday. Tip-off is set for 9 a.m. HT.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.