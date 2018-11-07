Driver charged with killing Hawaii actress’ child found dead in apparent suicide

FILE - In this June 7, 2015 file photo, Ruthie Ann Miles accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for "The King & I" at the 69th annual Tony Awards in New York. Miles was injured and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail was killed along with a 1-year-old when a driver lost control of her vehicle and slammed into them on a Brooklyn street. Police say Miles was walking with a friend who had the infant in a stroller when the driver struck them. Police say 1-year-old Joshua Lew was also killed. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Charles Sykes)