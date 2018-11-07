Driver charged with killing Hawaii actress’ child found dead in apparent suicide

Ruthie Ann Miles was walking with her friend and their two young children when the crash happened.

FILE - In this June 7, 2015 file photo, Ruthie Ann Miles accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for "The King & I" at the 69th annual Tony Awards in New York. Miles was injured and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail was killed along with a 1-year-old when a driver lost control of her vehicle and slammed into them on a Brooklyn street. Police say Miles was walking with a friend who had the infant in a stroller when the driver struck them. Police say 1-year-old Joshua Lew was also killed. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Charles Sykes)
By HNN Staff | November 7, 2018 at 8:05 AM HST - Updated November 7 at 8:05 AM

NEW YORK CITY (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver charged in the death of a Hawaii actress’ daughter and another toddler died in an apparent suicide, New York authorities said.

According to NBC News, 44-year-old Dorothy Bruns was found in her home with pills and a note.

The note said, “I don’t want to live like this anymore.”

In March, Ruthie Ann Miles was walking with her friend and their two young children. That’s when Bruns reportedly suffered a seizure, causing her to strike and kill Miles’ 4-year-old daughter Abigail.

Her friend’s 1-year-old son also died.

Miles was pregnant at the time and had to be hospitalized for her injuries as well.

She later lost her unborn daughter.

Bruns was arrested and charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide and other crimes related to the incident. She faced 15 years in jail for the crash.

