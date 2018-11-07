BODYARMOR named official sports drink of Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame and BODYARMOR Sports Drink have agreed to an exclusive multi-year partnership.
Today’s announcement established BODYARMOR as the official sports drink of the Polynesian Bowl. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced the partnership on Twitter:
“BODYARMOR Sports Drink is the choice of athletes everywhere,” said four-time Super Bowl Champion, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman and Inductee Jesse Sapolu in a statement. “We are truly honored to have BODYARMOR as our exclusive sports drink partner.”
Other BODYARMOR athletes, such as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richars Sherman, expressed their excitement over the deal:
The Polynesian Bowl is a premier high school football all-star game that features 100 of the top players in the nation. The game will take place on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Aloha Stadium and will be televised live on CBS Sports Network.
“The Polynesian Bowl is an incredible showcase featuring the world’s best high school football players and BODYARMOR looks forward to hydrating these top athletes, both on and off the field, for many years to come.” said Michael Fedele, Vice President of Marketing at BODYARMOR.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.