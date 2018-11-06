Worried about climate change? City to host more meetings to discuss its plan of action

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are you passionate about the environment? Here’s your chance to share your thoughts on climate change and to discuss its effects on Hawaii.
The city is inviting the public to attend a Climate Action Plan meeting to discuss climate change impacts that are presently affecting our island and to ask for citizen input regarding how to reduce Hawaii’s climate emissions as quickly as possible.
“The interest and engagement we have seen from the public at our Climate Action Plan meetings thus far is a testament to our island’s desire to be ready for climate change,” said Josh Stanbro, the city’s chief resilience officer and executive director of the Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency. “People want to know what steps we can all take to protect our island now and they want to make sure we are protecting our quality of life in the future for our keiki.”
At the meetings, residents can participate in game that seeks to discuss the best way to transition Oahu to clean energy future. Exercises like this one help to brainstorm ways to address climate change so the state can meet its commitment to the Paris climate agreement.
State and city leaders set goals for fossil fuel-free ground transportation and a mandate to reach 100 percent renewable energy by 2045.
The Climate Action Plan is designed to receive citizens' ideas and transform this input directly into specific actions that will help achieve these goals by 2045.
Five upcoming meetings are scheduled across Oahu:
- Thursday, Nov. 8 at Waialua Elementary School Cafeteria from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Multi-Purpose Room #3 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 27 at Benjamin Parker Elementary School Cafeteria from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 12 at Mililani High School Cafeteria from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 13 at Kapolei Hale, Conference Rooms A and B from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Meetings have already been held in Hawaii Kai, Aiea, Salt Lake and Kakaako.
