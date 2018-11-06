Worried about climate change? City to host more meetings to discuss its plan of action

“The interest and engagement we have seen from the public at our Climate Action Plan meetings thus far is a testament to our island’s desire to be ready for climate change,” said Josh Stanbro, the city’s chief resilience officer and executive director of the Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency. “People want to know what steps we can all take to protect our island now and they want to make sure we are protecting our quality of life in the future for our keiki.”