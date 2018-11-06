Waianae’s Ostovich set to fight VanZant at UFC on ESPN+ 1

By David McCracken | November 6, 2018 at 1:57 PM HST - Updated November 6 at 1:58 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waianae’s own Rachael Ostovich will make her return to the Octagon in the New Year.

Ostovich, 27, will take on UFC flyweight Paige VanZant on January 19th at UFC on ESPN+ 1, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

While the fight has been rumored for the past couple months, the bout comes at a good time for both fighters. VanZant hasn't fought since January after suffering a broken right arm in a decision loss to Jessica-Rose Clark while Ostovich is coming off a loss to Montana De La Rosa at The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale in July.

Ostovich is currently 1-1 in her UFC career.

