Trade winds to back off soon as front slowly approaches

Enjoy the trade winds while you can. They should remain with us Tuesday with a few windward and mauka showers in the morning for Election Day. The winds will slow down gradually Wednesday and become light and variable near the end of the work week as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The front will bring showers and breezy northerly winds, starting with Kauai on Friday. Showers and humidity may increase in the southerly flow ahead of the front itself.