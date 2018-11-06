Trade winds to back off soon as front slowly approaches

Enjoy the trade winds while you can. They should remain with us Tuesday with a few windward and mauka showers in the morning for Election Day. The winds will slow down gradually Wednesday and become light and variable near the end of the work week as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The front will bring showers and breezy northerly winds, starting with Kauai on Friday. Showers and humidity may increase in the southerly flow ahead of the front itself.
Right now, it looks like the wettest weather will be in the late Friday to Saturday time frame, starting with Kauai Friday, but the exact timing is still up in the air. We’ll continue to track the system for you. Meanwhile, once the front passes, we’ll have a cooler drier air mass with northeast winds, hopefully as soon as Sunday.
Very quiet conditions at the beach, with no marine warnings posted for mariners. Surf will be on the small side, with 2-4 footers possible for north and east shores and 1-3 out west. South shores will be flat to two feet at best. There are no major swells expected this week, although there could be small boost for south shores this weekend.
