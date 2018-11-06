Race for governor hinges on questions about leadership, experience

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After the false missile alert in January, an episode that angered Hawaii voters and gave the state a black eye, Gov. David Ige’s chances for re-election appeared in serious doubt.
But Ige gained traction among voters in the months that followed with his administration’s handling of other disasters, including historic flooding on Kauai that destroyed hundreds of homes, catastrophic eruptions on the Big Island that displaced thousands, and hurricanes that battered parts of the state.
In August, he handily bested his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa. And going into the general election, he’s consistently polled ahead of his Republican opponent, state Rep. Andria Tupola.
But that doesn’t mean Tuesday will be a cake walk for the governor.
Tupola has pledged a tough fight, and the Republican Party has been in overdrive seeking to bolster support for a candidate who has gained popularity among some groups of voters.
HNN political analyst Colin Moore said Tupola has shown herself to be a strong candidate.
Even so, he said, in very blue Hawaii Ige is likely to come out on top in the general election.
“I’ll expect that he captures over 60 percent of the vote,” Moore said, in an interview Tuesday morning.
Over the last year, successes and highlights of the Ige administration were often overshadowed by controversy — the missile alert mistake, the homeless crisis, the escape of a confessed killer from the Hawaii State Hospital, and the battle over the Thirty Meter Telescope.
Tupola said the governor doesn’t have what it takes to be a good leader.
“What we see right now is a failure to lead," she told Hawaii News Now last month. “There are people in the current administration that are very good followers.”
Ige’s response: “It does take a while to make a difference. I’m proud of the work we’ve done."
The governor acknowledges that he has made mistakes, but he says he’s learned from them — and changed the way the state operates based on those lessons.
Facing a tough primary election challenger in Hanabusa was a stunning turn of fortunes for Ige.
Four years ago, he was the Democratic challenger going up against an incumbent governor. But unlike Hanabusa, he won in the primary — keeping Gov. Neil Abercrombie from securing a second term.
Abercrombie was the first governor in the state’s history to lose a primary race.
