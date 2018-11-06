Police arrest wanted suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police located and arrested the 39-year-old driver Monday who was wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash on the North Shore.
At around 6:30 p.m., Jeremy Kawika Lee was found in the Sand Island area. He was wanted for the $75,000 warrant of arrest for first-degree negligent homicide and failure to render aid.
On Sept. 30, Dr. Eugene Chin was walking his dog in Mokuleia when police say he was fatally struck about 6:50 a.m. on Farrington Highway by Lee.
CrimeStoppers and HPD would like to thank the public for their help in locating Lee.
