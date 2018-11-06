Outcome of hotly-contested east Honolulu race could shift balance of power on City Council

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the hottest races this general election is for the City Council seat that represents east Honolulu.
Councilman Trevor Ozawa is facing a fierce challenge from former state Rep. Tommy Waters.
The square-off is a little bit of déjà vu: In 2014, Ozawa defeated Waters by just 41 votes.
Now, Waters is looking for an upset – and the outcome of the race could shift the balance of power on the council.
That’s because Ozawa is a vocal critic of Mayor Kirk Caldwell, while Waters supports the administration.
Ozawa said he’s proud of his ability to stand up to the mayor and reign in spending.
Waters, meanwhile, calls his opponent too focused on problems and not enough on solutions.
“For the mayor’s power on the council, this is really one of the crucial races," said HNN political analyst Colin Moore. “I know Caldwell will be following this one on election night because he really does need more friends on the council.”
Also on Tuesday, City Councilman Brandon Elefante will face off against challenger Kelly Kitashima for the seat that covers Aiea, Pearl City and Waipahu.
