’Nothing gets done’: In impassioned interview, Marissa Kerns explains why she’s running for lieutenant governor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Marissa Kerns, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, says the main reason why she’s running is because she wants to change the way government is run.
"I wanted to tell the people that we can do it, we can have this legislative change because right now we're choke with taxes, this disaster policies," she said in an interview on Hawaii News Now on Tuesday morning.
She claims that "everything is so negative and nothing gets done" under Gov. David Ige's administration.
"It's just too much mess," she said.
Kerns is running with state Rep. Andria Tupola, who’s the Republican candidate for governor.
The two haven’t always seen eye to eye.
Tupola and Kerns recently made headlines after Kerns accused her running mate of deliberately preventing her from participating in a televised debate.
However, more recently the pair said they have been working together.
