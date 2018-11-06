Mariota leads Tennessee Titans to victory over the Dallas Cowboys

The Titans are now 4-4 on the season.

Marcus Mariota guides Tennessee Titans to victory over the Dallas Cowboys, 28-14. (Image: David McCraken) (McCracken, David)
By Kainoa Carlson | November 5, 2018 at 8:49 PM HST - Updated November 5 at 8:49 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite a slow start, Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota, led the Tennessee Titans to victory over the Dallas Cowboys 28-14.

The former Heisman winner threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns on a passing night in which he was an efficient 21 of 29.

Fellow Crusader Kamalei Correa recorded three tackles in the game as well.

They will next play the New England Patriots at home this Sunday at 8 a.m. Hawaii time.

