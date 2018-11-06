Mariota leads Tennessee Titans to victory over the Dallas Cowboys

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite a slow start, Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota, led the Tennessee Titans to victory over the Dallas Cowboys 28-14.
The former Heisman winner threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns on a passing night in which he was an efficient 21 of 29.
Fellow Crusader Kamalei Correa recorded three tackles in the game as well.
The Titans are now 4-4 on the season.
They will next play the New England Patriots at home this Sunday at 8 a.m. Hawaii time.
