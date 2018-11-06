Election Day Forecast: Trade winds to hold steady with some showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Clouds and showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas through Wednesday, with a stray shower reaching leeward locales from time to time. A lighter wind regime will set up Thursday through Friday, featuring sea and land breezes, with showers favoring coastal areas at night and interior and mountain areas during the afternoon hours. A cold front will increase showers statewide as it moves down the island chain Friday night and Saturday. Drier and more comfortable conditions will then overspread the islands Sunday through early next week, with light showers mainly affecting windward areas.
No significant swells are expected until the end of the week. The current, small northwest swell will decline late Tuesday and will be reinforced by a similarly-sized northwest swell Wednesday into Friday. During the weekend and into next Monday, a short-period north swell may push north shore surf to around the November average. Near average surf along east facing shores will gradually subside during the next few days as trade winds drop. A small south swell is possible during the weekend.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.