Kauai officials suspend search for missing Lihue fishermen

WAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a three-day and multi-agency effort, the search for a missing Lihue fisherman was suspended Monday afternoon.
Darall Pascua is now being reported as Kauai’s six drowning for the year.
According to a preliminary report, the 55-year-old was standing on the reef off of Marine Camp Saturday and was attempting to retrieve a fishing net about 50 yards from shore, when a friend on shore lost sight of him.
The friend called 911 just before 9:30 a.m. and the search effort began for Pascua.
Three days later, Pascua could not be located despite an extensive search effort including Kauai firefighters, lifeguards, police and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Police say they do not suspect foul play in this case.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.