Kahaluu landlord accused of killing his tenant was high on meth, police say

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police say Monday the landlord accused of killing his tenant in Kahaluu was high on meth the night before the incident, according to his girlfriend.
41 year old Samuel Campiformio was formally charged today with the murder of 23-year-old Kenneth Ratzlaff.
Court documents say a witness heard yelling coming from a storage container at the property on Aha’olelo Road.
That witness says he went to check it out and saw Campiformio coming toward him, but he says Campiformio told him he never heard any yelling.
Acquaintances told police the two men were known to have arguments.
Campiformio’s girlfriend said he wasn’t acting like himself because of the meth.
His bail is set at $500,000
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.