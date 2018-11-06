HFD battles early-morning fire at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Honolulu Fire Department is trying to determine what sparked a two-alarm fire early Tuesday at Ala Moana Center.
According to HFD, 11 units staffed with 45 personnel responded at around 1:50 a.m. to what was initially a three-alarm blaze at a parking garage of the mall.
Firefighters managed to get the fire under control just before 3 a.m.
It was fully extinguished by 3:50 a.m.
The blaze is believed to have started in the lower-level parking garage — referred to as the sub level — in an area used for storage, though it’s still not clear what caused the fire, HFD said.
No injuries have been reported.
Damage estimates are not yet available.
No businesses have been affected, but officials said some areas of the mall near where the fire occurred may be off limits on Tuesday.
