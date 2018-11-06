Heading into general election, several groups came out against proposed constitutional convention

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In addition to voting in key races Tuesday, Hawaii will decide whether the state should hold a constitutional convention.
Heading into the general election, several prominent groups came out against the idea.
And that’s leading political analysts to say that the chances of voters supporting a constitutional convention is slim.
Another reason voters may not support the idea: A constitutional convention would be pricey. The Legislature Reference Bureau estimated the process could cost as much as $56 million.
The question on the general election ballot: “Shall there be a convention to propose a revision of or amendments to the Constitution?”
In addition to outright “no” votes, blank or flawed votes also count as “no” votes.
The last time Hawaii held a constitutional convention was in 1978.
And that convention, called the “People’s Con Con,” dramatically reshaped the state’s governing document, giving constitutional recognition to Native Hawaiians, establishing the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and adopting Hawaiian as an official language in the islands.
“The ’78 Con Con produced one of the most progressive constitutions in the United States,” said HNN political analyst Colin Moore.
Opponents of holding another constitutional convention say there’s just too much to lose.
“Folks are worried that there’s going to be an erosion of protections for Native Hawaiian rights. There are concerns about special interests,” Moore said.
Supporters, meanwhile, say a constitutional convention could tackle key issues facing the islands.
If voters approve another constitutional convention, delegates would have to be voted in. And any proposed amendments would also be put to voters.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.