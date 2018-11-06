Heading to Bruno Mars this weekend? Bring your rain jacket

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bruno Mars might as well sing his hit, “It Will Rain” at his upcoming shows on Oahu.
The end of the week is shaping up to be like last week, with another disturbance moving over Hawaii.
Shows on Thursday and Sunday will be driest. If you’re going Saturday, prepare for some downpours.
The good news: The start of the week will be all sunny skies and mild tradewinds.
But north of Hawaii, a low pressure system is moving east with a stationary front tracking to the main islands.
The impact for Kauai will begin Thursday continuing to Saturday.
Oahu will see increasing showers starting Friday.
Maui and Big Island will see rain continuing into SUnday.
