Hawaii’s GOP focusing on conservative-leaning districts in battle against blue wave

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With only five elected republicans in the state, Hawaii’s GOP is pushing hard Monday to get even one more seat in a state where the blue wave is real.
Political newcomer and Republican, Val Okimoto, is going door to door in Mililani Mauka.
The Mililani Town Association board member says her conservative values are a reflection of the community.
“My campaign has always been to look to the future and what we can look forward to and doing a fresh new approach. I don’t discredit anything that she’s done. I just want to give people a choice,” Okimoto said.
The woman Okimoto is referring to is Democrat and former veteran state representative Marilyn Lee who has been sign waving and touts her experience.
“They should pick me because I’m the best person to represent them. I know the community much better than my opponent. I’ve lived here very much longer than my opponent,” Lee said.
It’s a district where in 2012 voters picked then Republican Beth Fukumoto over Lee and is one of a handful of conservative leaning districts that the GOP is focusing on.
"We do have some data that shows that we may be able to do well in our targeted races like Mililani," said Hawaii Republican Party Chair Shirlene Ostrov.
HNN’s political analyst Colin Moore thinks Republicans have a chance in Mililani and in the North Shore house race between incumbent Democrat Sean Quinlan and Republican former house member Richard Fale.
With zero Republicans in the state Senate and five Republicans in the state House, the GOP is fighting for every seat.
" I think they will be more in more danger. I think they’ll be down to four seats. They have to win the North Shore seat, the Mililani or another seat just to retain five people in the legislature," Moore said.
