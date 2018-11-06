Hawaii Native Signs with Harlem Globetrotters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are preparing to enter their 93rd season of entertaining basketball fans.
Today the team unveiled their new 10-player rookie class for the 2019 Fan Powered World Tour.
Of the 10 new players added to the roster Lili “Champ” Thompson, who was raised in Honolulu is among them.
Thompson had a star studded college career at both Notre Dame, where she won a national championship, and Stanford. She helped lead the Cardinal to the Final Four in 2014. Throughout her career in the Pac-12, she earned Pac-12 All Defensive Honorable Mention, Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention, and became a two-time ESPN National Player of the Week.
Thompson was raised in Honolulu as both her parent were members of the U.S. Army. She earned her undergraduate degree at Stanford and her Master’s at Notre Dame.
“These 10 players are going to be outstanding Harlem Globetrotters,” said Sweet Lou Dunbar, who is now the team’s director of player personnel and head coach. "We’re confident that they will be great Globetrotters—great players who also know how to entertain and put smiles on the faces of every one of our fans throughout the world.”
The Fan Power World Tour begins November 23rd in New York.
