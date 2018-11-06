Even if you’re not going to see Bruno Mars, you might get stuck in the traffic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s the biggest concert Hawaii has hosted in more than a decade. But even if you aren’t going to see Bruno Mars, you may be impacted by the event.
In just three days, fans will welcome the international music star home to Oahu.
Bruno Mars will wrap up his world tour with a series of three sold out shows at Aloha Stadium. Some 36,000 spectators will pack the stands at each concert.
Officials are warning people to expect gridlock on roadways around the stadium.
“We want people to understand there will be traffic even with all the measures we’re taking,” said Aloha Stadium deputy Manager Ryan Andrews.
Andrews says the best thing you can do is to have a plan. If you’re going to the concert, know how you’re going to get to the stadium and where you plan to park.
“If they want to park at the stadium plan to get here at 3:30 p.m. No later than 4:30 p.m. or 5 p.m.,” said Andrews. “We anticipate the lot will be full two hours after it opens.”
In anticipation of the large crowds, the state Transportation Department has ensured there are no state construction activities or lane closures around Aloha Stadium leading up to or during the concerts.
HPD will be stationed at intersections and on the highway to help with traffic control.
“When that starts to back up they may close the Aiea exit intermittently to keep the traffic pushing forward and people can get off at the next exit. They’ll be doing that a little bit in both directions,” said Andrews.
To help alleviate some of the congestion, Andrews suggests carpooling or using a ride share service.
“We’re really encouraging charters. Although they’re selling out quickly so if people want to do that they need to move fast,” said Andrews.
If you do plan to drive, don’t count on finding parking at the stadium. A total of eight alternative lots will be open for Thursday night’s show. Ten alternative parking lots will be available for the two weekend performances.
Some of those alternative lots are located on school property.
Education officials are encouraging parents to be aware for the potential for schedule modifications.
There is no tailgating or loitering is allowed on school property.
Extra security measures will also be in place once you arrive.
“We only allow one bag. 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. We will be doing metal detection. The wand will take a few extra seconds as well,” said Andrews.
Professional recording devices like GoPros, iPads and cameras with detachable lenses are also not allowed.
