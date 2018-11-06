Election for OHA seats comes as agency faces mounting questions over spending, contracts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Candidates are vying Tuesday for five Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees seats on the ballot.
The races come amid mounting questions about how OHA is managed, spends its money and awards contracts.
At the same time, OHA Trustee Rowena Akana — running for re-election — is fighting off allegations of accepting improper gifts.
There are two contenders for an open Oahu seat: Esther Kiaaina and Kalei Akaka.
And they have a unique connection.
Akaka is the granddaughter of late U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka, while Kiaaina worked for the “Aloha Statesman.” And they’ve made clear that while they’re running against each other, they’re anything but rivals.
“It’s a little awkward because we both care deeply about promoting Senator Akaka’s legacy,” said Kiaaina, executive director for the Pacific Basin Development Council who worked as assistant secretary of the Interior for President Obama.
“With a dysfunctional Office of Hawaiian Affairs, you really need someone who can go in there from day one restoring trust at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs,” Kiaaina said. "I believe I’m the right person to do that.
Akaka works at Kamehameha Schools Kapalama in the middle school staff administration and worked at the state Legislature.
“I’m so fortunate to have had a lifetime of experience having grown up in a family dedicated to service, doing things in the spirit of aloha,” Akaka said.
Meanwhile, six people are vying for three at-large trustee seats: Akana, Lei Ahu Isa, William Aila, Faye Hanohano, Brendon Lee, and John Waihee.
And there are two candidates seeking an open Maui trustee seat: Carmen Lindsey and Keeaumoku Kapu.
