City to restrict parking in Lanikai over Veterans Day weekend

LANIKAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers beware: access to Lanikai this weekend is going to be tight.
In a continuing effort to balance public access to the popular Lanikai beachfront and the community’s safety, the City and County of Honolulu will restrict parking in Lanikai during the upcoming three-day Veterans Day holiday weekend.
On Saturday Nov. 10 through Monday Nov. 12 there will be no parking allowed on all Lanikai streets and shoulders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those who wish to visit the popular Lanikai beach or Lanikai Pillboxes Trail may walk, bike, take the city bus (route 70 Lanikai) or get dropped off.
At the entrance to Lanikai on Mokulua Drive, HPD will place an electronic messaging board with the parking restrictions as a reminder to motorists.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.