Calling job seekers: Hawaiian Airlines is hiring

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines is hiring customer service personnel and ramp agents for air operations in Kahului, Lihue and Kona.
Customer service agents are responsible for helping guests to check in and board, cleaning the plane, handling baggage and more.
Ramp service agents are tasked with helping baggage arrive on time by loading and unloading cargo and baggage, cleaning aircraft baggage areas and more.
Interviews will be conducted onsite in Kona on Friday, Nov. 9 and in Kahului and Lihue on Nov. 12.
The application deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 7.
