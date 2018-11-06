Amazon could split second headquarters between two cities, reports say

ARLINGTON, VA (WJLA/CNN) – A tarp-covered high rise and a green-shaded complex in the Crystal City neighborhood of Arlington could be the locations for Amazon’s HQ2, the company’s new second headquarters.
That’s according to The Washington Post, which reports there are advanced discussions about both buildings.
But The Wall Street Journal reports that HQ2 may be divided between two cities, splitting a workforce with 25,000 employees each.
The New York Times reports those two cities could be Arlington and New York City.
"I guess I sometimes think of Jeff Bezos as someone who wants to think beyond today," said Frank Shafroth, a government affairs expert with George Mason University.
Shafroth said Crystal City’s location near the airport, the metro and the highways are key, along with the proximity to federal government offices and universities.
"You're close to the White House, you’re close to the Congress, you're close to all these universities,” he said. “It's hard to think of a more perfect spot for all kinds of reasons for [Amazon]."
But two big concerns loom on the horizon: that rents will go up, and traffic will get worse.
And some worry that small businesses could be driven away by higher rent.
