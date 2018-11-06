After coming out on top in primary, Case expected to easily best Republican opponent

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia) (Marco Garcia)
By HNN Staff | November 6, 2018 at 8:14 AM HST - Updated November 6 at 8:14 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After beating out a crowded field of Democrats in the primary election, former U.S. Rep. Ed Case is expected to easily clinch a seat in Congress on Tuesday night.

Case, a moderate Democrat, served in the U.S. House from 2002 to 2007.

He says he’ll bring a calm, level-headed stance to Capitol Hill.

He’s seeking to fill a seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, who made an unsuccessful bid for governor in the primary election.

In the general election, Case is facing a challenge from Republican Cam Cavasso, a staunch supporter of President Trump.

Campbell "Cam" Cavasso
Campbell "Cam" Cavasso

He argues it’s time Hawaii’s congressional delegation include a Republican voice.

Also running for the seat: Green Party candidate Zachary Burd.

Meanwhile, incumbents U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are all but assured re-election Tuesday.

Hirono’s Republican challenger, Ron Curtis, is a political newcomer who describes himself as a common sense moderate.

Facing off against Gabbard is Republican Brian Evans. He said his reason for running is simple: “If you do nothing, then that’s what happens.”

