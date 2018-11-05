Website used by suspect in synagogue massacre is back online

"Hey Jews! We're back on Gab now. Thanks for the press. Pretty soon the average citizen is going to figure out that we wouldn't be having these problems in your absence, and we genuinely appreciate your help in stepping up the timeline on that," Cantwell wrote. In July, Cantwell pleaded guilty to assault charges stemming from the torchlit rally on the eve of the August 2017 white nationalist rally that erupted in violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.