Watching Your Wallet: Company offering to help lower student debt under investigation

4. Paying for someone to help a student loan debtor get enrolled into a DOE program can also be beneficial. There are thousands of examples of student loan debtors who benefit from being enrolled into a DOE program. Many of those same people reside in Virginia, if you take time to ferret out their stories. One such Virginian I am aware of is paying roughly $200 per month less on his federal student loan debt because he hired a third party to help him enroll into a DOE program. That equates to a cash flow savings for that one Virginian of approximately $2400 per year. If that Virginian paid, for example, $1300 for someone to help him get enrolled into a DOE program, his monthly cash flow savings more than paid for that help in well under one year. In a Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, a debtor can also have his or her loans forgiven in 10 years - instead of paying for those loans over 30 years. In an income driven repayment program, the loans can be forgiven in 20 years - or 10 years less than if they were not enrolled.