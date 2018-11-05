Spice Girls announce reunion tour without Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) - and it’s only in the UK

(RNN) - The Spice Girls are heading out on tour, giving the fans what they want, what they really really want - but without Victoria Beckham.
And it’s only in the U.K. in June. So super fans, tickets go on sale Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. in the UK for those of you who want to save up your pennies and fly across the Atlantic.
Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) will spice up their fans life on Monday when they reveal the details of the reunion tour.
Mel B took a shot at Beckham on Halloween, by wearing a Posh Spice mask and carrying a sign that said, “No, I am not going on tour.”
The last time the five performed together was at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics. The last time the group toured together was in 2007.
