Some hotel workers in CA reach a deal, but Hawaii’s strike continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the strike for Hawaii hotel workers stretched into day 28 Sunday, some of their co-workers in California have reached a deal.
According to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle, Marriott workers in Oakland Calif. reached a deal while workers in San Fran will continue to strike.
The Chronicle said local union representatives wouldn’t go into detail about the Oakland deal, but the new contract reportedly helps workers make a living in the “extremely expensive” Bay Area.
Negotiations for San Francisco workers are set to resume on Nov. 12 and 13, the Chronicle said.
Here in Hawaii, little has changed in terms of the strike. Workers remain on the picket lines fronting the major hotels causing a commotion that’s capturing the attention of visitors.
On Saturday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell joined the strikers in support.
“We cannot replace you folks with machines. Machines don’t have aloha. Without that, we lose our visitors because we lose our aloha," he said.
Negotiations are ongoing and there is no sign of a breakthrough yet.
