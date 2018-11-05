Santa Paws and his furry helpers ring in the holiday spirit

SALT LAKE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dogs of all breeds and colors got the chance to cozy up to Santa Paws and have their photo taken Sunday.
The PetVet Animal Hospital in Salt Lake hosted a Snow Day Celebration complete with holiday cheer to commemorate its first anniversary.
Pet owners and their furry friends donned some Christmas wear and decorations to take photos with Santa.
To make it a true Snow Day Celebration, PetVet brought in real snow for the pets to play in, while pet owners had the chance to check out a holiday craft fair.
The event also allowed veterinarians to remind owners of how to keep their animals safe and healthy this Christmas.
Veterinarian Christy Anbe warns pet owners to make sure their animals don’t eat tinsel, ribbon, poinsettia plants, Christmas trees or drink the Christmas tree’s water.
These items can be hazardous for animals' health.
Anbe also warns owners to keep an eye on what food people offer your dog at holiday parties.
