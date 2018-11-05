Police seek public’s help in 2 pedestrian hit-and-run crashes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking for the public’s help to solve two recent hit-and-run crashes.
The first happened Sept. 30, when Dr. Eugene Chin was walking his dog in Mokuleia.
Police said Chin was fatally struck about 6:50 a.m. on Farrington Highway, and that the driver fled the scene.
The driver accused of fleeing has been identified as Jeremy Kawika Lee, a 39.
Police described Lee as 5-foot-6 and weighing 160 pounds. He’s bald and has brown eyes.
CrimeStoppers is also asking for the public’s help to solve a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Nov. 1 in Kaimuki.
In the crash, which happened about 3:55 a.m., police said witnesses reported hearing a thud-like crash in the intersection of Wilder Avenue and Alexander Street. Witnesses saw an older model white panel van fleeing the scene.
The victim who was hit was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said the driver of the older model van was described as a Polynesian man, between 30 to 40 years old, with a scruffy beard.
Anyone with information on the crashes or the suspects is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
