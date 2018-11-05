A new music video puts a Hawaiian spin on a recognizable Bruno Mars song

The song, “E Pi’i Mai,” has been viewed more than 92,000 times since it was posted Saturday.

By HNN Staff | November 5, 2018 at 7:55 AM HST - Updated November 5 at 8:05 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A group of musicians is putting a Hawaiian spin on Bruno Mars’ hit song “That’s What I Like” — just in time for his upcoming concerts at Aloha Stadium.

It’s called “E Pi‘i Mai,” and it’s sung by Kamaka Camarillo featuring Wikz.

The actual song — written by Kawika Aspili — first went viral with over 4,000 shares and 200,000 views when it was originally posted back in February 2017.

The goal? The boys say they hope that Bruno Mars hears the song and they get to meet him.

