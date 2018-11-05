Man dead after falling from Hawaii Island shoreline cliff

BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his 30s is dead after falling from a cliff on Hawaii Island.
Fire officials say he fell off the shoreline cliff at Beach Road off Paradise Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday. This is in the area of Hawaii Paradise Park in lower Puna.
His body was later seen floating face down in the water.
Emergency crews responded and located the body, but due to ocean waves and difficult conditions, crews were unable to retrieve the body.
Crews will attempt to recover the body at first light Monday morning.
The man has not yet been identified.
The incident is still under investigation.
