KIUC: Power restored to parts of Kauai after island-wide outage

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai Island Utility Cooperative officials say a trip in the system caused an island-wide power outage just after noon Monday.
KIUC officials reported the outage around 12:30 p.m. saying the trip in the system happened at the Kapaia Power Station.
Around 1 p.m., officials said power to roughly half of the customers had been restored. Crews are continuing work to restore power to the remaining customers.
KIUC anticipates power to be fully restored to customers by 2 p.m.
