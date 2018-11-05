Hawaii’s Tavai out for season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Warrior linebacker Jahlani Tavai is expected to miss the remainder of the 2018 season, according to head coach Nick Rolovich.
Tavai injured his right shoulder against Nevada on October 20th and hasn’t played since.
Rolovich announced on Sunday night’s episode of “The Nick Rolovich Show” that Tavai will elect to undergo surgery on his shoulder later this week and begin the rehabilitation process shortly after.
In eight games this season, Tavai amassed 82 tackles and jumped from the No. 8 spot at the beginning of the season to second all-time in tackles in program history behind Solomon Elimimian. Tavai was named to the Butkus Award Watch List earlier this year and is considered to be one of the top NFL prospects in the Mountain West Conference.
