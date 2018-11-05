Hawaii International Film Festival 2018 Begins

Nearly 30 years ago, Peter Merriman opened his eponymous restaurant on Hawaii Island. The high end eatery grew with locations on Kauai and Maui, but not on Oahu. Merriman said that it didn't have the right feel, until now. He's opening a location in Kakaako on the corner of Auahi and Kamakee Streets. I got to visit and to taste the new offerings along with Frolic Hawaii Contributor Melissa Chang. Some of the favorites, like the wok charred ahi sashimi, are still on the menu to make s...