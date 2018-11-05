Hawaii International Film Festival 2018 Begins

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 38th annual Hawaii International Film Festival begins this month, with opening night on Oahu is Thursday. Joining us this morning on “Sunrise” is Beckie Stocchetti, the festival’s executive director.
The 38th edition of the festival kicks off on THU 11/08/18 with the critically acclaimed SHADOW, directed by Zhang Yimou. Everyone is excited for this epic. You may be familiar with his other films: “House of Flying Daggers”, “Hero” and “Curse of the Golden Flower”.
There are some big names HIFF is bringing to town; Among the Award Honorees, we’re thrilled to welcome Awkwafina to the festival. The Halekulani Maverick Award will also be presented to Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians; Ocean’s Eight). During the festival, Awkwafina will participate in an exclusive and intimate conversation about her career. In “CONVERSATION WITH AWKWAFINA”, the wildly popular rapper turned actress, will discuss her humble beginnings in Queens, NY, and her stratospheric rise from working in a vegan bodega to hosting Saturday Night Live.
Who else is coming to the fest? This year HIFF presents a special spotlight on world renowned auteur Wong Kar-wai with the Filmmaker in Focus series. HIFF is proud to present In The Mood For Love (2000), Happy Together (1997), and Chungking Express (1994). A special extended Q&A with Director Wong Kar Wai will follow the screening of Chungking Express. Screens on THU 11/15/18.
HIFF will also welcome everyone's fave comedian Jo Koy! He will be in town to celebrate the West Coast premiere of WAKE -this is his on-screen debut! Screening on SAT 11/17/18
Additional highlights: HIFF VR Lounge and the new partnership with the Daniel K. Inouye Institute. Find out more at HIFF.org
