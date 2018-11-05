Former UH Wahine Volleyball player dies after battle with lung cancer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Rainbow Wahine volleyball player Cia Goods-Fernandez has died after battling lung cancer.
The Hawaii Warrior World reported her passing Saturday, which was later confirmed by Hawaii News Now.
Her volleyball career at UH began in 1993. She returned to the team in 1995 until 1997, and played alongside three current wahine staff: Head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos, Angelica Ljungqvist and Aven Lee, the Hawaii Warrior World report said.
In 1997, Goods-Fernandez was the WAC Player of the Year-Pacific Division and AVCA all-region.
She leaves behind a husband and five children.
