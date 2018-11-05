Drier today, rain approaching for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drier air mass is taking over as the juicy disturbance responsible for all the weekend rain is moving away to the northeast. Trade winds will decrease in strength tomorrow, with winds becoming light and variable from Wednesday through Friday ahead of an approaching cold front. The cold front will move in from the northwest and sweep eastward through the Hawaiian Island chain from Friday through Sunday morning, bringing a 12 to 24 hour period of cloudy skies and numerous showers to each island as it passes. Moderate to breezy north to northeast trade winds will return immediately behind the frontal trough with scattered showers favoring windward and mountain slopes.