Coast Guard, Navy searching open ocean for man who fell off fishing vessel

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coast Guard and Navy officials are searching for a man who went missing far from the Maui coast.
The Coast Guard says the man was last seen on board the 68-foot-long fishing vessel Kawaiola around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Around 5 p.m., fellow crew members were unable to locate the man and alerted authorities that he may have fallen overboard.
Emergency responders are searching the area, which is about 80 miles away from Hana, Maui.
The man’s name has not yet been released, but officials describe him as 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, and last seen wearing jeans.
The Coast Guard issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast Notice to Mariners requesting anyone in the area keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress.
The search is expected to continue Monday.
