Business Report: DFS looks to Hawaii goods and Daiso is coming to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 11 local companies making up the current cohort of the business accelerator Mana Up, all gave talks and showed their wares Friday at DFS Galleria in Waikiki.
Attendees texted support. The $2,500 people’s choice award went to Molokai fashion company PoMahina.
DFS has also agreed to carry the wares of all 11 companies. That’s not just good news for 11 companies but represents a new direction for DFS, recognizing the value of offering some Hawaii content at its Hawaii locations.
The Japanese dollar store is coming to Hawaii. Daiso charges more at its U.S. store but still counts as a deep discount retailer.
The Hawaii Daiso, to open in five or six weeks at Pearl City Shopping Center, will be operated by the company behind Ben Franklin and Ace Hardware.
