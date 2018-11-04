20-year-old dies on the H-1 Freeway in latest crash on Hawaii roads

KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young man was killed Saturday night in a fiery motorcycle crash on the H-1 Freeway.
Honolulu police say the man was heading west on the H-1 Freeway around 11:05 p.m. as he approached the Kualakai Parkway off ramp. The man reportedly lost control and collided with a metal guardrail.
Upon impact, police said the man was ejected from the bike and landed behind the guardrails. Video shared with Hawaii News Now shows the bike on fire in the left shoulder of the freeway as firefighters and other emergency crews responded.
Police said the man died at the scene. They believe he may have been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The man’s identity has not yet been released. At one point, all westbound traffic was rerouted off the freeway as police conducted the investigation.
Police say speed appears to be a factor, but it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.
For Oahu alone, this is the 58th traffic fatality of the year compared to 36 this time last year.
At last check statewide, this is the 100th traffic-related fatality on Hawaii roads.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call HPD’s Traffic Division at 723-3413.
This story may be updated.
