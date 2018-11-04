With just days left, election officials are ready to go ... but are voters?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The General Election is just days away, and state elections officials are continuing to prepare for the big night.
On Saturday, officials tested ballot counting systems on the Senate floor of the State Capitol. The system will be used at counting centers in all 4 counties.
“This is the last step in the testing and certification process," Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago said. "Official observers get test ballots, they marked them, they run them through and they reconcile their expected results that they received just to make sure everything in counting properly.”
Saturday was also the last day for early voting across the state.
And despite candidates' every effort to persuade voters to hit the polls, preliminary numbers indicate nothing shocking: Hawaii can expect low voter turnout (again) on election day.
For those who haven’t voted yet, polls will open at 7 a.m. on election day, which is Tuesday Nov. 6.
Keep in mind you can still register and vote on election day at your polling place.
Adding extra incentive to cast your ballot, Uber announced that they will be offering a $10 credit towards rides to polling places. For more details on this offer, click here.
For those who decide to vote on election day, be sure to bring a photo ID, passport or current utility bill or bank statement for verification.
To locate your polling place or view an example district ballot, click here or call 453-VOTE (453-8683).
Officials say as long as you’re in line by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, you will be allowed to vote.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.