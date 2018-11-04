U.S., Japan participate in large military exercise in West Pacific

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A major military exercise is taking place in the Western Pacific.
Some 57,000 U.S. and Japanese troops are taking part in the biennial Keen Sword Exercise, making this the biggest combat readiness war game ever staged in and around Japan.
Warships joined the USS Ronald Reagan Saturday for anti-submarine warfare drills in a show of force in waters that the U.S. and Japan fear will increasingly come under China’s influence.
“We are here to stabilize, and to preserve our capability should it be needed. Exercises like Keen sword are exactly the type of thing we need to do to improve our capability across all the navies in this region,” Rear Admiral Karl Thomas, Commander of the US Carrier Strike Group, said.
The exercises are expected to wrap up Thursday.
