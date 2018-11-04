Tracking pockets of heavy rain over windward and mauka neighborhoods

For the first weekend of November, we are tracking an upper level disturbance off of Hawaii Island that is creating instability in our atmosphere and it is also triggering some thunderstorms over Volcano and near the island. If thunderstorms form over Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, it may leave behind some snow on the summit.
For the rest of us, enhanced trade wind showers will come into the picture during the overnight hours.
The trade winds will be here through Tuesday before dropping off in speed by midweek. Passing windward and mauka showers will be the trend and then a more muggy air mass may take over on Wednesday into Thursday that may cause some afternoon pop up showers. By the end of the week the trade winds make a comeback and even a north component to the wind may make it feel a little cooler.
Let’s talk surf...
The National Weather Service isn’t tracking major swells are expected through the forecast period. A small west-northwest swell will arrive late Sunday and continue into the first half of next week followed by a slightly larger north- northwest swell during the second half of the week. Small background south swells will continue through at least Thursday of next week. A slightly larger, long-period southwest swell is possible towards the end of next week. Trade winds will produce small to moderate surf along east facing shores into next week.
Enjoy this beautiful first weekend of Fall.
