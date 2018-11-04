Tagovailoa leads Alabama to 29-0 win over LSU

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tua Tagovailoa and the Alabama Crimson Tide faced their stiffest competition of the season against #3 LSU, but the Hawaii native passed his ultimate test with a 29-0 win on the road.
The former Saint Louis star threw for 295 yards and scored three total touchdowns but also threw his first interception of the season.
Alabama remains undefeated on the season while Tagovailoa strengthened his Heisman campaign.
Tagovailoa was already leading the Heisman chase entering Saturday’s game (-275 favorite, per OddsShark.)
