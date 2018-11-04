Rescuers to continue search for missing man off a Kauai shore Sunday

WAILUA, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue specialists spent most of Saturday searching for a 55-year-old Lihue man in waters along Kauai’s east side.
Kauai fire officials said the man was last seen around 9:30 a.m. in an area known as Marine Camp near the Wailua Golf Course.
He was with a friend who last spotted him standing on the reef in the water as he tried to retrieve a fishing net. The friend eventually lost sight of him and alerted authorities.
Kapaa firefighters, lifeguards on jet skis, the U.S. Coast Guard and others responded and began scouring the area by land and by air for any trace of the man.
The search continued until 5 p.m. when officials decided to call it off for the day. Search and rescue operations will continue Sunday.
The identity of the man has not been released.
This story will be updated.
