Rainbow Wahine comeback to beat Long Beach State, 3-1

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team came from behind to defeat Long Beach State in four sets, 19-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 earlier tonight on the road.
Senior McKenna Granato became just the 20th Rainbow Wahine in UH history to record 1,000 career kills, tallying her 10th double-double of the season as she led the 'Bows to victory with 11 kills.
Norene Iosia returned to her hometown and recorded her 17th double-double of the year with 18 assists and 15 digs while Natasha Burns recorded eight kills and two blocks.
Hawaii will stay on the road to play Pepperdine on Tuesday, Nov. 6 in Malibu, Calif.
